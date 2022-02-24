I now pay my Hearts of Oak dues - Sam George reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George vow not to pay Hearts of Oak dues



Sam George watch Hearts vs Kotoko at stadium



Hearts of Oak fans urged to pay dues to club



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George has disclosed that he is now a registered member of Accra Hearts of Oak and has paid his dues in full.



The MP in an earlier interview on Starr FM claimed that he contributes about $1,000 to Arsenal annually but would never pay his dues to Hearts of Oak despite being a fan.



Speaking in a recent interview with Peace FM, Sam George disclosed that he has decided to pay his dues to Hearts of Oak. He claimed that his statement were misconstrued but some management members of the club reached out to him to explain issues.



“On that issue, people twisted the issue. I raised the issue that I don’t know anyone at Arsenal but I still pay dues but for Hearts of Oak until I raised that issue nobody knew how to support the club. If was either you get someone who would take you to Togbe or a management member, there was no opportunity for the club followers to support,” the MP stated.



He added, “after raising that issue, Nyaho Tamakloe, Mustapha Hamid, Rand Abbey and others called me and I explained to them and they understood me. Today we have Phobia life and you can use a shortcode to register and now today I have fully paid up for the Hearts.”



According to him, “A lot of people called me out but I’m glad they listened to me and now today there is a payment platform to support the club.”



Sam George also urged the club to be accountable to fans to erase the misconception that the funds are used for ‘ways and means.’



“For me, we should have accountability so we know that at the end of the year we know that this amount went into the Pobiman project, transfers. Not all the details but let us know that our contribution is being used the right way,” the MP stated.