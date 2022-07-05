I never pulled a gun at Hearts of Oak camp - W.O Tandoh denies allegations

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Former Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, W.O Tandoh, has denied the allegations levelled against him by Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe that he pulled a gun in camp.



In a recent interview, Dr. Tamakloe asserted that W.O. Tandoh had drawn a gun in the Phobians' Kumasi training camp as the team was getting ready for the MTN FA Cup final.



The former GFA Chairman made this statement in an interview with Asempa FM while blaming the head coach, Samuel Boadu, for supervising an undisciplined team.



Reacting to these allegations on the same media channel, W.O Tandoh, who resigned from his post recently, has asked people to prove where he pulled the gun.



"Let them come and say the person who saw me when I pulled the gun. It is stupid of the person who made these allegations without backing it with proof.



"I won't sit down for anybody to tarnish my reputation and I will take the person on for making these allegations because I never pulled any gun," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.



W.O Tandoh resigned from his position as the Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2020, the same day the club won the MTN FA Cup.



