I never knew Hearts, Kotoko games were this ‘sweet’ - King Promise

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise, Darkovibes watch Hearts vs Kotoko



Hearts of Oak draw with Kotoko



King Promise pledges to watch more GPL matches



Highlife musician, King Promise has expressed his excitement after watching his first Super Clash game between Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February, 20, 2022.



The award-winning musician who was at the stadium with his colleague musician Darkovibes was on cloud nine after the final whistle.



King Promise who could not hide his excitement told TV3 in an interview that it was a “great game, I’m a big Accra Hearts of Oak fan and with my brother Darko Vibes we had to come and support the Ghana Premier League.”



He added, “I felt that we had to come and support. I didn’t know it was sweet like this so we go come more.”



The artiste urged football authorities to improve on the Accra Sports Stadium facility to give fans a whole experience when watching games.



“I feel like the coverage must change. I want to watch it on the screens so that if someone is blocking me I can see that. But the place was beautiful, the officiating was mad, it was good vibes,” King Promise.



King Promise has always been passionate about football, the musician is often seen around football stars like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Stephen Appiah among others.



Watch video below



