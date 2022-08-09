I never cheated – KP Boateng opens up on failed marriage to Melissa Satta

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed the entire truth about his breakup with Melissa Satta, saying he never cheated on the Italian television presenter.



After a long time, the former Ghana international, who is now on the books of Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, wanted to clarify the alleged betrayal.



Kevin Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta married in 2011, and their wonderful son, Maddox Prince Boateng, was born a year later. In 2016, they decide to marry in Porto Cervo.



Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long; they began to have problems in 2019 and decided to divorce in 2020. Several things have been said as a result of this separation, but the most important thing is that there is talk of a possible betrayal of the player.



After the interview released by his ex-wife in the show Verissimo, in which he described his suffering from the breakup, stressing that she did not choose to put a point on this story but her husband, Boateng decided to intervene and clarify.



Boateng wanted to make it clear that the reason for their breakup was not at all a betrayal but a very difficult moment for his private life and especially for his career.



The thing left everyone dumbfounded, since the footballer never wanted to talk about the divorce, nor did he show himself very involved in the gossip about the couple. But the constant accusations of infidelity and all that involved in educating his son, he decided to tell the whole truth.



In the interview, Boateng claimed that he did not leave his ex-wife for now current wife Valentina Fradegrada, but for a very difficult moment in his life.



When he played in Monza he was not completely serene and felt the pressure of having to do a job on himself. Marriage and above all the arrival of a child have put him in a position of having to deal with his own life.



In short, the footballer wanted to get away from his wife and only later managed to find love with the beautiful influencer from Bergamo, categorically denying that the relationship with Melissa Satta ended due to an extra-marital relationship.