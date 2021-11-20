'I needed to recover' - Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi recharged for Leicester City test

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is optimistic of getting a positive outcome against a tough Leicester City in Saturday's Premier League assignment.



Last season, the teams met three times. The Foxes won 2-0 and followed it up with a 1-0 win in the FA Cup final staged at Wembley.



Chelsea managed to get a 2-1 win on the final day of the league season to move Leicester to the Europa League instead of the Champions League. The 21-year-old is aware of the strong team the Blues are going to play.



"We want to extend our points lead over those teams behind us so we’re going there with that winning mindset," Hudson-Odoi told the club's official portal.



"We know how important the game is but it will be a difficult match. They’re a very good team with very good players. We played them a couple of times last season and lost to them in the FA Cup final, which was obviously a difficult result to take.



"It will be tough but we know the qualities that we have and we know that we can beat them as well. We want to win every game we play and hopefully, we can go there to get the result."



The league is resuming after an international break, and the wideman has explained how the break has impacted the team. He went on to comment on the team's good run that has ensured they are top of the table with 26 points from 11 matches.



"[The international week has] been good, I got a bit of a rest and that was nice because we needed to recover," Hudson-Odoi continued.



"[Playing for the team is] very exciting. As a player, you want to be involved in many games and fighting for the title. We’ve started really well this season and we’re now at the top of the table but we want to maintain that and stay there for as long as possible, hopefully until the end of the season.



"At times, we do notice the teams behind us and check to see if they’re coming closer but at the same time, we’re more focused on ourselves. Our minds are always on how we’re going to win the next game and that’s the most important thing.



"If we’re focused on what we do in each game and every training session then hopefully the results will be the outcome of that work that we put in."



