I need to regain full fitness to secure my next move - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan says he needs to regain his fitness before he makes a return to club football.



The 36-year-old has been clubless since leaving Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.



The former Al Ain forward told pressmen in Accra that his quality as a striker could not be questioned but admitted that he was not in peak physical condition.



He also stated that it was still in his plans to join GPL giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



"I support Asante Kotoko, It's in my plans to join Kotoko but as I always say I have to be fit," the former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland forward said.



"You cannot have the talent and not be ready. Talent-wise, I am sure everybody will agree with me but the most important thing is to get back in shape and make sure there is no injury then I can decide," he added.



Gyan remains one of the most decorated footballers in the country and remains the top goalscorer with 51 goals for the Black Stars.



