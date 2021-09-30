I need just one minute to show what I can do for Black Stars – Mizak Asante

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Mizak Asante, the 15-year-old boy who wowed Ghanaians with his incredible solo goal in a Division Two League play-off is convinced that he has what it takes to play for the Black Stars.



Ghanaian football fans were treated with incredible skill and finesse after the youngster scored a belter of a goal in a match between his team Golden Kick FC and Mobile Phone People FC.



The youngster dribbled three defenders before superbly rounding the goalkeeper of Mobile Phone People FC to score a goal that has gained the reaction of not just Ghanaians but football fans and legends across the world.



The 15-year-old is confident about his talent and believes with just one-minute chance, he can impress the handlers of the Black Stars.



“All I need is just 1 minute to prove what I can do for the team. I’m ready for every challenge that will come my way. If I’m given the opportunity at the Black Stars I’m ready for the challenge,” he told Asempa FM.



Opening up on his goal, Mizak Asante said that part of his game is to create memories for fans who follow his craft.



“If you watch the goal closely, you’ll realize that the when the ball first came to my left, the player I dribbled first pulled himself away from the challenge because he wanted to avoid the penalty. We already had one penalty we missed and they didn’t want to concede another.



“When I watch the video, I realized that the guy on my left pulled himself away. But the guy who came in for the second tackle guessed that I’ll be taking the ball back to my right, and since I had the idea he’ll take that guess, I didn’t.



“I will thank Allotei, my team mate who was on my right because after I had meandered my way through and was one-on-one with the keeper, he [Allotei] shouted out to me. Because of that, the keeper thought I was in a very tight angle, so he [the keeper] decided to cover the passing angle to Allotei so I decided to hold on to the ball and keep moving towards goal. That was why the keeper fell,” he said in an interview.



Mizak says PSG star Kylian Mbappe is his idol and he hopes to attain the same height as the World Cup winner.



“I will be very happy with a call from the Black Stars. It is one of my biggest targets. I pray towards it, it is a dream of mine,” he said.



