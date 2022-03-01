I must retire if I lose to Garcia - Gameboy declares

Boxing News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gameboy set to face Ryan Garcia



Gameboy trains with Carl Lokko ahead of April 9 bout



Gameboy eyes win over Ryan Garcia



Former IBF Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Tagoe better known as Gameboy has disclosed that he would retire from boxing if he fails to win his bout against Ryan Garcia.



The Ghanaian boxer will be making his return to the ring on April 9 after 2-years in a world title eliminator against his undefeated American opponent.



Despite the record of his 23-year-old opponent who is undefeated in 21 fights, Gameboy believes anything short of a win will force him into retirement.



“I must retire if I lose to Garcia on April 9. The only reason I will continue boxing in the unlikely event that I lose is if I am knocked out cold, collapse and unable to respond when anyone calls,” Tagoe told JoySports.



Gameboy is expected to come up against one of the sport’s most promising young boxers who is considered the next big thing in the lightweight division.



A win for the Ghanaian will earn him a world title shot against one of the elite lightweight boxers in the division



Tagoe, who last fought in the United States in November 2020 and won a majority decision over Mason Menard, will have to dig deep to defeat Garcia, who will also be competing for the first time since smashing Luke Campbell in January 2020.