I miss Pep Guardiola - Former Manchester City starlet Yaw Yeboah reveals

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has revealed that he misses Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.



The Wisla Krakow midfielder played under Pep Guardiola during his time at Manchester City, before successive loans ended with him making a permanent move.



However, the 24-year-old disclosed that he keeps memories of his time with the ex-Barcelona coach.



One of those was when he was on loan in the Netherlands with FC Twente.



"Unfortunately yes," he told Super Express, when asked if he misses Guardiola.



"Once, however, he completely surprised me. I remember when I was on loan to FC Twente Enschede. In Holland I was doing very well, probably the best of all the players on loan from Manchester City. One day I look on the phone and there is a social media post from Pep Guardiola.



"He congratulated me on my progress in Twente. It was very nice and surprising for me."



Yaw Yeboah got the whole world talking over the weekend after scoring a spectacular solo goal for Wisla Krakow against Gornik in Poland.



