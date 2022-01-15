I make substitutions when I feel like - Milovan Rajevac on his late substitutions

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

I have faith in my team - Milovan Rajevac on Gabon draw



Gabon hold Ghana to a stalemate on Friday



Ghana need a win against Comoros to book AFCON R16 place



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has said his decision to make substitutions in games is down to his instincts.



The Serbian trainer has come under huge criticisms for delaying his substitutions in both Ghana's loss to Morocco and the draw against Gabon.



Ghana are now in a tight corner as they will need nothing but a win against Comoros in the final Group C game on Tuesday, January 18.



He explained his late substitutions after a disappointing draw against Gabon on Friday, January 14.



"We have the players we have at our disposal. As every coach, sometimes feel I feel players can be injured or something. So I take those decisions as I feel, and I stand by them."



Rajevac further admitted that his team have had a poor start but will look to finishing the tournament on a high.



"I've full faith in my team. It's not been an easy start, but we will find strength and motivation and try to go far as much as possible."