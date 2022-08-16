I made the right choice - Inaki Williams on choosing Ghana over Spain

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams has said he made the right decision by accepting to switch nationality to Ghana.



Inaki is a Ghanaian born in Spain and was eligible to play for the Spanish national team, but after making only one appearance in 8 years, he has pledged his allegiance to Ghana.



"Despite being born in Europe, I have my African roots and Ghanaian blood," Williams told BBC.



The Athletic Bilbao striker said he will not regret his decision and believes he has made the right choice.



"I think this is the best moment to make that decision. I don't think I will regret it because these trains [opportunities] only come by once.



"I wasn't going to have this opportunity again and I think I made the right choices. I will enjoy the moment, my roots and repay the chance Ghana has given me.



Inaki Williams announced his nationality switch on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, via a video posted on his social media handles, stating that he is "one of the Black Stars".



He could make his Black Stars debut in the next international break in September.



Barring any injury, he will boost Ghana's attacking options in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ghana is in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.





EE/KPE