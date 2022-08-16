I made mistakes - CK Akonnor reflects on Black Stars job

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars Charles Akonnor has admitted to making some costly errors in his spell as head coach of the Black Star.



CK Akonnor conceded in an Asempa FM interview during his time as Ghana coach, that he made certain mistakes and would correct them if given another opportunity.



“I made mistakes. I’ve learned a lot from that area. If I get the chance again it would definitely be different in how I go about things,” Akonnor said while speaking on Asempa FM.



Akonnor was handed the coaching role of the Black Stars the Kurt Okraku-led FA opted to part company with Kwasi Appiah whose contract had run out.



After almost two years in charge, Akonnor was relieved of his post following a poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



A statement by the FA confirming his dismissal said the federation considered three reports before firing Akonnor.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



Akonnor has not handled any team since the announcement but has been heavily linked with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Reports indicate that Akonnor is one of the few persons under consideration for the post which became vacant following the resignation of coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.



