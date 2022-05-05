I’m working hard to ensure I score more goals for Aduana Stars – Bright Adjei

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars forward, Bright Adjei says he is working hard to ensure he scores more goals for his club before the Ghana Premier League season ends.



The experienced striker has been the livewire for the team from Dormaa in the ongoing 2021/22 football season in the country.



Unfortunately, things have been hard for his team in the last few matches where they have struggled to score goals.



Speaking to reporters after Aduana Stars drew 1-1 against Medeama SC, Bright Adjei says he hopes to score additional goals for his club in the upcoming matches.



“Anything is possible with Ghana Premier League goal king. We have 7 games to go.



“I’m working hard to make sure God can grant me goals match after match. Things are very tough for us because look at Aduana, we are even struggling to score,” the Aduana Stars striker said.



Up next for Aduana Stars, the team will face Asante Kotoko on Sunday, May 8, 2022.