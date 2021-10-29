I’m waiting for Olympics to resolve issues with Hearts for Awako’s return – Annor Walker

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has revealed that he is waiting patiently for officials of the club to sort out issues with Hearts of Oak to facilitate the return of the midfielder to the club.



Awako has not kicked a ball for the Phobians since his August 2021 switch to Olympics’ city rivals.



Olympics General Manager Oluboi Commodore has gone public to state that their contract with Hearts of Oak for the transfer of Awako automatically terminates following the Phobians’ failure to meet a financial obligation contained in the contract.



Walker, who guided the Wonder Club to finish 6th on the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League table, has told Asempa FM SportsNite host Prof Wallace that he is waiting for the parties to sort out their differences for the former TP Mazembe midfielder to return to the club.



“I’ve prepared the team without him because there are still outstanding issues Olympics must sort out with Hearts of Oak. I hope they are able to sort out the issues for him to return because he is a good player and my doors are open to him every time the issues are sorted for him to return,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on SportsNite.



Awako signed for Hearts of Oak in August but has quit training with the club.