I’m very proud to be here; everyone has been welcoming – Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

New Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that he has enjoyed the welcome given by the Black Stars players in camp.



The Brighton & Hove Albion player is in the camp of the Black Stars in France where the team is preparing for the international friendly match against Brazil.



Speaking to the media team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Tariq Lamptey says he is proud to be part of the team.



“Everyone has been fantastic, everyone has been welcoming. It’s been so good. I’m very proud to be here and I’m really just trying to train hard to give the best I can for the team,” the former England youth international said.



Speaking about the upcoming game against Brazil, Tariq Lamptey said, “I’m looking forward to the game on Friday. In this game, we are preparing very well and we all want to be ready for Friday.”



The game between Ghana and Brazil will be played on Friday, September 23, 2022.



