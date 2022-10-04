I’m very happy with my performance this season - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Inaki Williams has disclosed that he is elated with his performance in the Spanish La Liga this season.



According to the player, he is satisfied that he is playing at the top level with his current form which is helping Athletic Bilbao.



He is of the view that he needs to keep working hard to help his club qualify to play in Europe at the end of the season.



"I am very happy to contribute and help the team and experience nights like these, because it is what is going to bring us closer to Europe,” Inaki Williams told Gol Television after the 4-0 win against Almeria last Friday.



The striker further disclosed that his parents are proud of his performance and that of his younger brother Inaki Williams this season.



“The truth is that they have been incredible weeks. My parents are very happy and my family is proud of us,” the striker said.



In the match against Almeria, both Williams brothers scored for Athletic Bilbao.