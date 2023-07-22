I’m very happy with my move to First Vienna FC - Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Kelvin Owusu Boateng has reacted to his move to Austrian outfit First Vienna FC.



The Austrian club confirmed the signing of the former Desportivo Aves U19 forward on Thursday, July 20.



"Kelvin Boateng is moving to Vienna! "One day before the start of the UNIQA ÖFB Cup season, First Vienna FC 1894 signed Kelvin Boateng. The 23-year-old striker is moving from Spartak Trnava to Wien-Döbling and has signed for two seasons until 2025,” the Vienna-based club said.



Speaking after signing his deal, Kelvin Owusu Boateng said he is elated.



According to him, he cannot wait to get started at the new club known for helping young players to develop.



"I'm very happy to be a Vienna player with immediate effect. It was important for me to switch to a club with a family environment, where young players are counted on and I can develop further. I'm looking forward to experiencing the club, the stadium, and the fans up close,” the 23-year-old forward said.



Kelvin Owusu Boateng is immediately hitting the ground running ahead of the start of next season.