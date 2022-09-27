I’m very grateful to Luis Enrique for the opportunity to play for Spain – Nico Williams

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Bilbao youngster, Nico Williams has noted that he is elated after playing his first match for the Spain senior national team.



Speaking in a post-match interview after coming off the bench to play against Switzerland, the talented forward expressed appreciation to coach Luis Enrique for the chance.



"It's an indescribable feeling, all players dream of this moment. The coach has given me the opportunity I needed, I am very grateful and hopefully I can add more to the cause," Nico Williams said.



The youngster added, "I am very happy to be here, to contribute to the cause, very happy to learn from the best and I hope I can have more opportunities.



"I feel very good with them, they have welcomed me very well. There are kids of my age, of my generation, who have made everything much easier for me.”



Today, Nico Williams will be hoping to get another chance to play for Spain when La Roja takes on Portugal.