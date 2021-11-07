I'm under no pressure, things will change from the 4th match - Coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says that he is under no pressure with their difficult start of the Ghana Premier League season.



The defending league champions are yet to win a game this season drawing all two matches this season against Legon Cities and WAFA.



Last season, the club run away with the league title bit it appears they will have to do it the difficult way thus time.



On Friday, Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw against WAFA at Sogakppe but coaching Boadu belives the team will start taking shape by week four.



"There is a little mistake that we need to correct it," the former Medeama SC gaffer said after the game.



"The goal that we conceded, from the dug out I could see that it was a misunderstanding or miscommunication that cost us for them to cancel that goal.



“Not at all [no pressure], me I know myself maybe from the fourth match going things will change. When Hearts of Oak start picking up we are unstoppable.



"Tactically they are very disciplined, their tactical awareness is ok. They are very young, they run a lot but we strategized not to allow them to advance," he added.



