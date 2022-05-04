I'm told I'm the most hated Ghanaian footballer - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has emotionally revealed he’s very much aware of how some Ghanaians despise him despite his incredible achievements.



The 36-year-old made this revelation during the launch of his ‘LeGyandary’ book over the weekend.



On the flip side, he acknowledged the love most Ghanaians have for him outweighs the hatred which serves as his main source of consolation.



"Sometimes I see people on the streets and then they tell me you are the most hated player in Ghanaian history but they also tell me I’m the most loved. I always sit down and ask myself why the hated part? And then I came to understand that it comes with the territory that I put myself.



"I put myself into this position, when I started nobody knew who Asamoah Gyan was. It got to a time they knew it and with the support of my brother who I always mention.



"He is the key, he is the one behind my success. Sometimes criticism comes and people blame him for being a bad influence but they don’t know what he has done in the background," he added.



Gyan remains the country's all-time top goalscorer with 51 goals.