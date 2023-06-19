I’m the first coach to win MTN FA Cup as player and coach - Karim Zito shares excitement

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito was over the moon on Sunday evening after leading the team to lift the MTN FA Cup trophy.



Speaking in his post-match interview, he was forced to brag a bit as he pointed out that he has become the first coach in the country to win the MTN FA Cup twice as a place and now as a coach.



“I feel extremely high. I’m the first coach to win this Cup twice with Asante Kotoko as a player and today I have won the cup as a coach so I’m very very happy,” Coach Karim Zito said.



The MTN FA Cup final for the 2022/23 football season was played between Dreams FC and King Faisal on Sunday evening.



Coach Karim Zito got his tactics right and led his team to a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes to be crowned Champions.



The Dawu-based club will now represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.