I'm the best left back in Ghana - Imoro Ibrahim declares amid Dennis Korsah comparison

Asante Kotoko left back, Imoro Ibrahim has declared himself as the best left back in the Ghana Premier League amidst debate about who is the better player between him and Dennis Korsah.



Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim were the standout left-backs in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with both players staking claims in the Black Stars.



The performance of the duo for their respective clubs ignited some form of heated debate on social media about who is the better between the two.



However, Imoro Ibrahim has accepted the challenge between him and Korsah but declared himself as the best left back in Ghana.



"Yeah, I have worked for it so I see myself as the best," Imoro Ibrahim said in an interview with GHOne TV when asked if he is the best left back in the country.



Both Imoro Ibrahim and Dennis Nkrumah Korsah are currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies preparing for national assignments.



