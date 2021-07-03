I'm struggling to finance my Team - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Bankroller for King Faisal Alhaji Grusah says he is struggling to raise funds to pay winning bonuses and other incentives for players and the technical team.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports he said he is currently taking steps to raise funds to pay his players.



The bankroller and controversial team owner said he is in Accra searching for money.



He lamented he is the sole financier for the team because he is not getting support from anyone.



He indicated that he has agreed with the players on the terms to pay them Ghc500 if they win a game and other incentives.



He was speaking to Worlanyo Wallace.



He said the players agreed to his terms hence he would not be bothered if they should refuse to play.



The situation he noted could affect his last games but hoping God will intervene so he would be able to finance his team.



He also became furious after the presenter had asked if he was not sure he will go to relegation.



“This is rubbish. How dare you say I am going to relegation!? This is nonsense. I leave you to God. God will punish you for saying this to me. This is not right. This is not the first time we would be going to relegation but it is rubbish to ask me such a question,” he fumed.



He warned the presenter not to provoke him with such comments again because it is not proper.



“God will deal with you. I am already disturbed and you bring this nonsense by asking me this question. I have managed the team for 45 years so how dare you. God will deal with you,” he added.



