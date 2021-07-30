I’m still a Great Olympics player – Awako debunks Hearts transfer reports

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Awako says he has not joined Accra Hearts of Oak



He however confirmed that he is in talks with the club over a possible move



Hearts have reportedly signed two players from WAFA



Accra Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako has played down reports that his move to Accra Hearts of Oak has been completed.



Reports were rife on Thursday, July 29, 2021 that Awako has moved from Olympics to join his boyhood club.



The reports indicated that the 30-year-old had signed a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League champions who are looking to improve their team for the CAF Champions League.



In an interview with Max TV, Awako who earlier confirmed negotiations between his camp and Hearts said no conclusion has been reached among the parties involved in the deal.



The Under-20 World Cup winner said that he remains a player of the Great Olympics and will announce to his fans in case of any major development.



“ I have seen the rumours , I am still an Olympics player currently and in due time we will let the public know what is happening .”



Meanwhile Hearts of Oak are reported to have completed the signing of WAFA duo Enock Asubonteng and Konadu Yiadom.



Sports portal GhanaSportsOnline reports that a deal between Hearts and WAFA was reached on Thursday with Hearts paying $50,000 for the two players.



