I'm sorry - England's Lauren James apologizes for Nigeria's Alozie over stamping incident

England player, Lauren James has apologized to Nigerian player Michelle Alozie after stamping the Super Falcons player in the 2023 Women's World Cup.



James, sister of Chelsea right-back Reece James, pushed Alozue to the ground before deliberately stamping her after the full-back dispossessed her.



The referee whistled for a foul and showed the Chelsea winger a yellow card but rescinded the decision and sent her off after a VAR review.



However, in a tweet on social media, Lauren James apologized to the Nigerian player for her actions.



The 21-year-old stated, "All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."



Lauren James is in contention for the Player of the Tournament award after scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists in four games but she will miss England's subsequent games due to suspension.



