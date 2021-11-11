'I'm scared how the teams are going to sign me ' - Mohammed Anas responds to alleged cursed claims

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Anas has responded to claims he is cursed and fears it could end his football career.



Anas who has been released by South African club TS Galaxy is alleged to be carrying bad luck.



The 26-year-old joined TS Galaxy from the relegated side of Black Leopards and has his contract terminated within the season over the fear of the club being relegated.



Anas Mohammed has hit back at the club over such alleged reports stating it could end his career going forward.



“Yesterday, a friend from Ghana called me and asked me about being cursed, Because I’m not on social media I phoned my wife to check for me. I then said to myself, if TS Galaxy are telling me that I’m cursed, was I the only player playing for a team that was relegated? No. Is it because I’m a foreigner?” Said Anas



“If I’m cursed, as a brother, you must help me. I have no one here, I only have my wife and my kids. I don’t know why people are saying such things about me.”Now I’m losing my job because of this, I’m scared. How are teams going to sign me? I don’t know if I should stop playing football. What other job do I know? Football is what God gave me.” Said Anas



“After hearing I was going to be released, I confronted the new coach. Even he couldn’t give me the reason why I’m leaving. When this coach came, they put me as a winger. I was desperate and even before the Maritzburg United match, I was still working hard. I trained hard that week. But then they told me we don’t want you anymore.” Said Anas



“We will give your agent a call. I’m not a person who goes to coaches and ask them why I am not playing.” Anas concluded.



However, TS Galaxy responded to calls of Anas Mohammed being cursed stating he was released due to poor performance.



“There was nothing more to it really, After being assessed by the technical team, they felt the services of Mohammed Anas will not be needed going forward. A mutual agreement was reached between the two parties and they parted ways.” Said TS Galaxy.