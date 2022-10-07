I’m satisfied with my playing time at Freiburg - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has disclosed that he is excited he is now playing regularly at SC Freiburg.



The talented forward joined the German Bundesliga club from Bundesliga 2 outfit, FC St. Pauli, in the summer transfer window.



At the start of the 2022/23 football season, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh had to juggle between making substitute appearances for SC Freiburg and playing for the U23 team.



However, following an injury to attacking midfielder Roland Sallai, the Black Stars asset in the last few matches of his team has been a starter.



Speaking after his recent top performances for SC Freiburg, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he is happy he is playing regularly and is able to help his team.



"I am very satisfied with my development. That was what I set out to do: to get more playing time. I am glad and grateful that I am given the chance. It's definitely fantastic. I wake up every morning and am happy that I am where I am,” the Ghana forward said after scoring for his team in the 2-1 win against Mainz 05.



With his current form, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh looks set to play more starting roles for his team.