I'm really looking forward to the new season with Stuttgart - Jamie Leweling

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling is overjoyed as his long-awaited transfer to VfB Stuttgart has become a reality ahead of the upcoming Germany Bundesliga campaign.



The talented player has joined the club on a season-long loan deal on Thursday after a fairly successful season with Union Berlin.



Expressing his excitement about the move, Jamie Leweling said, "It's nice that the move to VfB worked out. I already know a few players from the squad, for example, I played with Genki Haraguchi at Union Berlin and Josha Vagnoman and Roberto Massimo at the U21s."



The young forward, in his first interview after completing the transfer, stated that he is eagerly looking forward to the new season and is determined to contribute to the team's success.



“I’m really looking forward to the new season and want to help the team have a good season."



Having made 49 appearances in the Bundesliga, Jamie Leweling scored six goals and providing three assists.