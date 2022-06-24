'I'm really happy to be here' - Jojo Wollacott on joining Charlton Athletic

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot is delighted to have joined English League One side Charlton Athletic.



He leaves fourth tier side Swindon Town to join his former coach Ben Garner.



Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town.



The 25-year-old has seven caps for Ghana after making his international debut last year.



Wollacott will be reunited with his former Manager Ben Garner. He said: "I’m delighted. It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at. You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club. Obviously walking around the stadium you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here.



“Ben being here made it an easy decision. We had a really good season last year. Obviously I know how he wants to play and I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play. I feel like, for the next step in my career, he can really develop my game."



The goalkeeper came through the ranks at Bristol City and had a variety of loan spells outside of the EFL.



He joined then-League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan in 2019/20, making his professional debut against Charlton at The Valley in the EFL Trophy.



He joined Swindon on an emergency loan in 2021, before signing a permanent deal with the Robins at the start of the 2021/22 season.