I’m ready to work with a new coach – Nsoatreman FC coach

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Nsoatreman FC head coach, Boniface Ayipa, says he is ready to assist a new coach next season in the Ghana Premier League.



Boniface helped Nsoatreman secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League after defeating Tamale City 2-1 in the Division One League playoff on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Coach Ayipa who has a CAF License B certificate, will not be able to manage the team in the Premier League because he does not meet the Club Licensing requirements to sit on the bench as head coach.



Nsoatreman FC will have to appoint a new coach with CAF License A since it’s the only approved certificate for coaches in the top-flight division.



According to Ayipa, he is ready to work with a new coach for the club next season.



“I have a license B certificate. Somebody is going to continue the job now, and I don’t have a problem with that. Even if I had a License A and management decided to hire another person, I would respect their decision, and I don’t have a problem”, he told Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Bonficae Ayipa is hoping the Ghana Football Association will organize the CAF License A coaching course so he can upgrade himself and get the required certificate to manage the team in the Premier League.



“I am ever ready to undertake the course today. The last time they did the License A was in 2016. I wasn’t qualified then, so I didn’t take part. Since then, they haven’t organized any License A courses. When we went for the refresher course, we were told they might organize one this year”.