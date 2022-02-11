I’m ready to sign a lifetime contract with QPR - Albert Adomah

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars winger, Albert Adomah has disclosed that he would gladly sign a lifetime contract if it is offered by Queens Park Rangers.



The forward joined QPR in 2020 after parting ways with Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract.



Since arriving at QPR, the former Black Stars attacker has been a star for the team and is always willing to go the extra mile to help the team.



Speaking in an interview, Albert Adomah has disclosed that there was a time he jokingly confessed to the club’s director of football his willingness to remain at the club for the rest of his life.



“I say to people: ‘I came, I saw, I’m playing … and I’m still supporting. I even joked with [QPR’s director of football] Les [Ferdinand] saying: ‘If you guys give me a lifetime contract I’ll sign it straight away.’ He just laughed and said: ‘Are you coming for my job next then?’ If it is meant to be, then it is meant to be,” the experienced forward said as quoted by theguardian.



Albert Adomah, 34, will see his current contract with QPR expiring in the summer. It is unclear whether there will be an extension or he would have to leave the club.



