I’m ready to play for Ghana; I won’t think twice if invited – Salis Abdul Samed

Sports News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

RC Lens midfield enforcer, Salis Abdul Samed has stressed that he is ready anytime to honour an invitation to play for Ghana.



According to the former Clermont Foot man, it has always been a dream to play for the Black Stars and he won’t think twice when he receives a call-up.



“I will go, if I don’t have any issues, like at the moment. Hundred times. I won’t even think twice about it. It is my dream to play for the national team,” Salis Abdul Samed told Joy Sports in an interview.



The RC Lens top midfielder added, “I want to play for Ghana. I want to make my mom proud. What will be more beautiful than when my mother switches on the television and I’m playing for Ghana?



"What will be more beautiful than my relatives watching me on TV play for Ghana? It is everyone’s dream to play at the World Cup. Some countries are angry because they’ve not qualified for the World Cup.”



During the September international break, Ghana coach Otto Addo disclosed that the last time he invited the France-based midfielder he was not ready to come.



The player however says that he is focused on working hard to earn a Ghana call-up in the next assignment.