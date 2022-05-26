I'm ready to play for Aduana Stars - Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has reiterated his desire to end his career at Aduana Stars.



The Ghana U20 World Cup champion revealed that he is ready to play for the Ogya lads if the Owner of the club, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area needs his services.



"Considering the offers on the table if I don't go to Europe and my chief Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II calls me to play for Aduana Stars am not going to turn him down I will definitely Play for Aduana Stars," Emmanuel Agyeman Badu told Dormaa based Voice FM.



The former U-20 World Cup winner has been clubless since last year.



Agyemang-Badu scored Black Satellites' last penalty kick to win Ghana their first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009, beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties.



The former Berekum Arsenal had a successful career in Europe playing for Udinese, where he spent 10 years with the Italian Serie A, Bursaspor in the Turkish League, and Veron in Italy among others.



Watch the full video here:



