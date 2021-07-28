You are here: HomeSports2021 07 28Article 1319119

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

I’m ready to listen to offers - Dennis Korsah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ebusua Dwarfs captain, Dennis Korsah Ebusua Dwarfs captain, Dennis Korsah

Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah says he is open to leaving the club should he get any good offer.

The left-back had an impressive season with the Cape Coast-based side and has been adjudged by HappyFM as the best left-back in the Ghana Premier League.

Dennis Korsah’s impressive performance in the campaign earned him a call-up to the Black Stars B.

He scored against the two Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the season from a set-piece which is becoming his trademark.

Speaking on his team’s relegation and his future ahead of next season he said: “It was sad we got relegated from the Ghana Premier League. We will learn from it and move forward. It’s likely I will consider a move if I get a good offer. I want a new challenge and also get the chance to play in Europe as well when the opportunity comes. My doors are always opened to any club".

Dennis Korsah stated it was a dream come true to get a call-up to the Black Stars and he is hoping for a second call-up in the future.

Korsah is a student and currently studying Physical Education at the University of Cape Coast.