I’m ready to join Asante Kotoko - WAFA forward Justice Torsutsey

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

West African Football Academy (WAFA) forward Justice Torsutsey has expressed readiness to join Asante Kotoko anytime his services is needed at the club.



The young attacker enjoyed a successful season with the Academy boys scoring several times for the club in the just-ended campaign.



He was instrumental for the Sogakope club helping them to finish 3rd on the league standings at the end of the season.



Speaking to Spice FM, he indicated he is open to joining Kotoko whenever the need arises.



“I'm ever ready to join Asante Kotoko if they really need my services,” he said.



Kotoko placed 2nd in the just ended Ghana Premier League and they are aiming to qualify to the CAF Confederations Cup since they have one leg in the MTN FA Cup.