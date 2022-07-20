I'm ready to explode - Boxer, Samuel Martei Laryea

Boxing News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: Sam Nana Gold

Fast rising Bantamweight boxer, Samuel Martei Laryea is set to put the division on notice and become a force to reckon with in the global boxing landscape.



The hard-hitting orthodox fighter who is signed to the Ace Power Boxing Promotions and Management stated," I entered into this game with immense confidence and wouldn't relent on my ultimate ambition of clinching a world title and joining an elite company of champions out of Ghana."



Training out of the Accra Boxing Club at the Korle Gonno Beach under the watchful eyes of the well-experienced Coach George Smart Abbey, the calm but extremely confident lad intimated that, he took to boxing after witnessing a yearly boxing fiesta in his community, Dansoman -Shiabu, on Christmas eve some years back. Delighted by the gallant exhibition of pugilistic finesse, he vowed to pursue a career for fame and fortune.



Aware of the arduous nature of the task, Laryea left no stone unturned; dedicating himself wholly to hone his craft. His efforts didn't go unrewarded as he was invited to be part of the national amateur boxing team: The Black Bombers. In 2018, he competed in the National Individual Championships and made it to the finals: notching a silver medal.



With a record of 3-0 the hot prospect has his sight firmly fixed on the National Bantamweight Strap and would love to mix it up with fellow prospects Moses Adjei Selvi or Solomon Martey for the crown.



General Manager of Ace Power Boxing Promotions, Mr Isaac Amankwah views Laryea who made his debut on October 16, 2021 as a star in the making, one whose sheer grit and dedication would take him places.



The 22-year-old adores Azumah Nelson and Gervonta "Tank" Davis and would love to share the ring with the likes of Stephen Fulton Luis Nery and Brandon Figueroa.



It's pretty obvious Samuel Martei Laryea is bent on etching his name in letters of gold, a feat which he could attain, should he put in the needed work.