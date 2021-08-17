'I’m ready to adapt and fight to win in Ligue 1' - Myron Boadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Myron Boadu has said that he is adapting to the French Ligue 1 after playing his first two games for AS Monaco.



The 20-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side in the transfer window for 20 million euros from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.



Myron Boadu of Ghanaian descent said despite receiving several offers from other clubs, Monaco was very appealing.



"A lot of clubs had shown interest in signing me over the past few weeks.



"The transfer window is a time when there are also a lot of rumors. But from the moment I heard of the interest from AS Monaco, it was clear in my mind that I wanted to join AS Monaco, there was never any doubt about it".



The Dutch striker on his first two games for Monaco indicated he needs time to adapt: "The first two matches weren’t easy; we didn’t get the results we expected.



"On a personal level, I have to take the time to adapt to my new environment, to learn to play with my new teammates".



"I know the game in France is a little different, but I’m ready to adapt and fight to win in Ligue 1. I am in any case delighted that the coach has trusted me; I’m really looking forward to making contributions to this team because we have big goals for this season".



Boadu has signed a five-year contract with AS Monaco.



He could make his debut in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening at the Stade Louis-II.