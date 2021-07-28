I’m ready for John Laryea – Namibian boxer declares after landing in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sebastianus Natanael, the Namibian opponent of Ghana’s John Laryea for their Friday, July 31, 2021 bout is confident of getting one over the Ghanaian.



Natanael arrived in the country on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 with his team ahead of the much-anticipated bout.



Speaking to the press on arrival, the 30-year-old said that he is prepared for the bout and ready to defend his WBO Africa featherweight title.



“I am confident (I) am winning my bout against my opponent. I have been preparing for this bout and I’m in the best shape to take him on,” Sebastianus told the media.



Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of John Laryea and the promoter for the bout said that preparations were advanced for a successful fight night.



He detailed that the official weighing for the fight will be done later today, July 28, 2021 after which the two boxers will address the media and their fans.



Ahead of the bout, John Laryea has received support from former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye who has charged him to do Ghana proud on Friday.



“All I will say is that God should protect him from now till when the bout will happen. We pray against injury and any form of accident. God should give him confidence and courage to take on his opponent. I have told him that discipline is key.



“He should be grateful to his trainers and management and not leave them halfway through. In boxing there two things, technical discipline and personal discipline. If you find the balance between these two things, you’ll succeed as a boxer”, he said.