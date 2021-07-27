I’m praying for Kwame Peprah to get a foreign contract - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, says he is ready to sell in-demand striker Kwame Peprah but wants the latter to secure a move abroad.



The enterprising forward was instrumental for the Isha Allah boys scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 32 matches with his goals contributing most points for the club in their survival in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign.



The budding forward has become a subject of interest for several clubs both locally and internationally.



In an interview with Joy Sports, the veteran football administrator indicated he is ready to sell the striker with the right price.



He added he is praying for the player to get a foreign contract which will benefit the club as well.



“I am praying for Kwame to get a foreign contract, for him to get a good team so the club can also benefit.”



“Insha Allah on the local and international stage we are ready,” Grusah responded when quizzed about what he will do if good offers come in for Kwame Peprah.



