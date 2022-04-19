I'm not yet finished at Hertha Berlin - KP Boateng

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng says that he is not finished yet at Hertha Berlin as some have declared with a starring display against Augsburg.



Boateng over the weekend proved that age is just a number as he helped his relegation-threatened side defeat struggling Augsburg.



It was their first away win in 6 months for Hertha Berlin and also under new coach Felix Magath.



The 35-year-old forward has barely featured for his side due to niggling injuries but over the weekend played 69 minutes for his side in their 1-0 win at the WWK Arena.



It was his first start for Hertha Berlin since the last playing in October 2021 due to injury concerns.



"I've always said: I'll give it my all and I've been training hard for the past few weeks and today I was rewarded. The coach said he needed me and I think I did quite well," he said.



Boateng, who had won 86 per cent of his duels against Augsburg, took a bold approach on Sky.



"I don't look like a player who's already finished. I'm just happy, there was so much criticism against them The team and myself as well. The win was just mentally important for us."



Boateng was also happy about Magath's trust after meeting him before the game against Augsburg.



"The coach came up to me yesterday and asked me, a bit jokingly, where I would like to play. I said I'd like to play in the ten, that's my favourite position - and then he put me there and said, 'Do your thing, pull the team along, organize everything. He put me in charge and I think - no, I know - that we did quite well."



Boateng revealed he wasn't happy after getting substituted in the 68th minute.



"I was a bit sad, but he said it was for next week." Then it's off for Hertha against Stuttgart (Sunday, 5.30 p.m.) for the next basement duel. "So I hope that I can play again then," he ended.