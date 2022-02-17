I'm not worried about Ghana - Nigeria coach Eguavoen

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Technical Advisor of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen is not too worried about Ghana ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers.



The Super Eagles face Ghana in a two-legged encounter in March for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar.



The winner of both legs will secure qualification to the World Cup slated for November and December this year.



In a meeting between the playing body, the technical team and the country's Sports Ministry, the former Nigeria star indicated the side has got a team to beat Ghana and qualify.



“It is always an honour to serve the country. I was impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the AFCON in Cameroon, and I feel privileged to lead the group”



“We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb”



“We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the Government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off.” He said.