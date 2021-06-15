I’m not sure Celtic will sanction Andre Ayew's move - Frank McAvennie

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that the Hoops won't complete a move for Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew if he demands high wages.



Ayew is currently a free agent after he was released by Swansea City following the expiration of his contract.



The 31-year-old, who finished the 2020/21 season as Swansea’s top scorer failed to qualify the Welsh side to the Premier after losing to Brentford in the Championship final play-offs at Wembley.



Ayew's future is uncertain and he is said to be attracting interest from several European clubs including Celtic and Fenerbahce.



"He didn’t do too well at West Ham," McAvennie told Football Insider.



"He’s done better at Swansea when he plays upfront as part of a two. He did alright in the playoffs.



"He scored a great goal in the first leg. He’s getting on a bit though. Is he going to come in on those wages?



He added, "I’m not sure Celtic will sanction that if he’s demanding a high wage."



"It’s a name, he’s going to be free. I’m not really for or against it. If he comes, great. If he doesn’t, fine. We’ll get someone else."