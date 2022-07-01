I'm not scared to be sacked - Hearts of Oak coach reacts to rumours

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022
Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has reacted to rumours that the club will be replacing him ahead of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.
Reports about Samuel Boadu's future at Accra Hearts of Oak heightened after two board members of the club publicly stated that he is not fit for them to participate in the CAF Inter-Club competitions.
Reacting to these rumours about his imminent sack, Samuel Boadu stated that he is not scared about it because he knows it is part of his work as a technical man to be sacked if the appointing authorities are not happy about the work he has been doing.
"I'm the only coach that does not fear being sacked. If the management and the board decide to sack me, fair enough. I am not worried to lose my job," he told Asempa FM.
Samuel Boadu, after failing to defend his Ghana Premier League title, ended the 2021/2022 Ghana football season with the MTN FA Cup trophy after beating Bechem United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 26.
He had previously won a local treble in the 2020/2021 season by winning the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and Super Cup.
Former Hoffenheim coach, Huub Stevens, is set to be the next Accra Hearts of Oak coach if the Phobians part ways with Samuel Boadu.