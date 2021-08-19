I’m not respected in Ghana but I’m ‘highly revered’ elsewhere – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Asamoah Gyan says he does not feel appreciated by Ghanaians



• Gyan has scored 51 goals for the Black Stars of Ghana



• He is Ghana all-time leading scorer



Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan believes that he does not get the recognition he deserves from Ghanaians.



Gyan feels that despite his achievement for the country, he is still not accorded the respect that is due him.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Gyan said that he was pleasantly surprised by the invitation by the Confederation of Africa Football to have him as one of the legends that graced the draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Gyan says the honor done him further shows how much he is regarded on the continent, a feeling he does not get from Ghanaians.



“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw. I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered.”



Ghana’s all-time leading scorer has not played for the team since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but he remains confident of staging a comeback soon.



The 34-year-old believes that he has still got something to offer the national team and is working to regain fitness.



"I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season but I am not done playing football. I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active," the country's all-time top goalscorer told Kumasi based Kessben FM.



"People will criticize me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off but at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight,” he said.