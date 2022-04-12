I'm not physically fit to play for Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has ruled himself out of a place in Black Stars for this year's World Cup in Qatar, claiming he isn't physically fit for it.



There have been calls from some football fans and connoisseurs that the proven striker must be considered for the mundial after Ghana sealed a spot at the World Cup.



Speaking to Peace FM in Accra, the 36-year-old insisted he must earn a call-up to the national team on merit and not based on history or previous achievements.



"Since I've not hanged my boots from football I think I have to earn a call-up to the national team. If I have a club and performing at the highest level then why not?" Gyan said.



"I have to earn it and not because I'm the highest top scorer for the Black Stars so I can just wake up and join camp. No, it doesn't work like that.



"Yes, I heard the story of Roger Milla when I was very young but most importantly I have to be physically fit because I'm naturally gifted and can offer a lot on the pitch.



"But physically I'm not ready. I don't think I'm fit enough to merit an invitation to the national team. I have to be in my right shape to earn it."



Gyan is the all-time top scorer of the Ghana national team having scored 51 goals in 109 appearances since making his debut in 2003 through to his last game in 2019.



The former Ghana captain is Africa's top-scoring player in the history of the World Cup with 6 goals after featuring in three different World Cup tournaments - 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil.



Gyan signed for local club Legon Cities FC last season but injuries coupled with other factors prevented him from making a mark in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Sunderland, Udinese and Stade Rennes star is presently unattached after leaving Cities at the end of the 2020-21 season.