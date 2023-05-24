'I'm not interested in GFA presidency' - Randy Abbey:

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

An Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Randy Abbey, has confirmed that he will not be running for the position of GFA President in the upcoming elections scheduled for 2023.



This decision comes as the mandate of the current president, Kurt Okraku, draws to a close in October after his four-year tenure.



In an interview on Asempa FM, Abbey, who is widely recognized for his significant contributions to Ghana football, firmly stated that he has no intention of pursuing the GFA presidency.



When asked about his plans, he emphatically declared, "I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat, it is out of the equation."



Abbey's assertion extinguishes any speculation surrounding his potential candidacy and offers clarity on the matter.



Abbey, in addition to his role within the GFA, also serves as the President of Kpando Football Club. Having acquired a 70 percent ownership stake in the club, he has played an instrumental role in its success.



The club recently emerged victorious in the Zone 3 Division One League, securing a spot in the highly anticipated 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.