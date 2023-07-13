I’m not in a rush – Godson Kyeremeh amidst Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

French-born Ghanaian forward, Godson Kyeremeh says he is more concentrated on delivering a consistent performance than being in a rush to earn a Black Stars call-up.



In 2020, Godson Kyeremeh signed his first professional with French Ligue 1 side Caen for three years and made his debut in a 5-0 defeat to Montpellier in January 2020.



Godson, 23, has been instrumental for Caen and has been a regular member, having made 38 appearances with six goals and three assists to his credit.



Despite his consistent performance, the midfielder has been overlooked by the technical handlers of the national team but Godson Kyeremeh says he does not necessarily pay attention to that, believing that his time will come.



"I don't necessarily pay too much attention to it. If they call me, obviously I think I will most certainly answer. It's a pride to play for your country. If they don't call me today, maybe it's not the time, or maybe there are better players in front of me. I’m not in a rush. I try not to think about it too much. I'm already concentrating on the game. SM Caen." he said.



Godson Kyeremeh is of Ghanaian descent and he is yet to represent France or Ghana at any level.



