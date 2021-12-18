I’m not being recognised by Ghana football - David Abagna

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The skipper of premier league club Real Tamale United, David Abagna Sandan, has expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition given him, following his stupendous work output on the field.



According to him, the failure of both league and national teams managers to notice his contribution to football is worrying.



The 23-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in eight matches this season for the newly promoted Real Tamale United FC.



Speaking on Angel FM’s ‘Floodlight Sports’, the former Wa All Stars and Ashgold playmaker said though he’s not to determine the criteria for selecting players into various national teams, it sounds awkward sometimes.



“When I was at Ashgold, I had better statistics but when the local Black Stars [players] were being called, Yaw Annor was the one invited. Even himself and my own teammates were surprised.



“I am not to determine what criteria they should be used to make the call ups, the big people and the technical people up there know how they do their own thing,” David Abagna told the host, Saddick Adams aka Sports Obama.



He explained further: “I was surprised I wasn’t shortlisted for the player of the month of November. I won two MVPs. I scored five and assisted one in that month. Maybe they have to explain the criteria they used. I will just have to keep working hard.”



“I think that maybe I don’t have influential friends in the media space, that’s why I don’t get a lot said about me but I think I deserve more. My statistics from Wa All Stars to Ashgold to RTU are there for all to see,” the player indicated.