'I'm looking forward to returning to Swiss Super League' - Kasim Adams Nuhu

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Kasim Adams Nuhu says he cannot wait to get started at his new club, FC Basel.



Nuhu Adams joined the Swiss giants on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim after successful negotiations and passing his medical.



The 27-year-old has previously featured for Mallorca, Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Young Boys.



"I see myself as a physically strong team player who always tries to bring positive energy into the team in order to be successful with the team," he said as quoted by the club's official website.



"I'm looking forward to returning to the Super League, playing a lot of games, and winning as many titles as possible with FCB."



Adams will be hoping to excel at the club to get his career back on track.



If the defender manages to catch the eyes of the technical handlers of the national team, he could make the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad of the Black Stars.