I’m looking forward to my new challenge at Colchester United – Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that he is elated with his move to Colchester United.



The forward joined the EFL League Two side on a season-long loan from Crawley Town.



“Colchester United have signed Kwesi Appiah from Crawley Town. The forward will be with the U's on a season-long loan, subject to the usual ratification from the relevant bodies.



“Appiah scored eleven goals in twenty six league appearances last season for Crawley, and has been involved fully in the first month of this current campaign,” Colchester United has announced in an official statement.



Reacting to the move in a post on social media, Kwesi Appiah says he is very happy and cannot wait for the challenge that lies ahead.



“Can’t believe you’ve stolen my line! But you’re 100% correct. Couldn’t be happier. Looking forward to the new challenge,” the veteran Ghana striker posted.



